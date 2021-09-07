What channel is Republic of Ireland v Serbia World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland are in dire straits ahead of the latest of their World Cup qualifiers on TV against Serbia on Tuesday night.

Irish fans are growing increasingly disgruntled with Stephen Kenny in charge of the national team after a dismal 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan on Saturday night.

Ireland produced an excellent, gutsy performance against Portugal last week – they were just a few minutes away from a stunning win before Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to send them packing – but the Azerbaijan result has heaped the pressure back on Kenny’s shoulders.

If Serbia win tonight and Portugal put Azerbaijan to the sword as expected, they would each open up a 12-point gap over Ireland with just four games to go. You can do the maths. Defeat for Ireland against Serbia effectively ends their World Cup 2022 hopes.

Kenny is under major pressure to deliver a winning performance tonight, but that is a big ask for a team who have won just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions since November 2019 – and that was against Andorra.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Serbia on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Serbia on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Serbia will take place on Tuesday 7th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Serbia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Serbia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Serbia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Republic of Ireland v Serbia team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Omobamidele, Duffy, Egan, Manning; Cullen, Browne, McGrath; Robinson, Idah.

Serbia predicted XI: Rajkovic; Pavlovi, Milenkovic, Nastasic; Lazovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic; Mitrovic.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Republic of Ireland v Serbia odds

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (3/1) Draw (12/5) Serbia (19/20).*

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Serbia

Don’t expect a bloodbath here. Ireland should dig in and produce a spirited display with the last roll of the dice for their World Cup hopes tonight.

However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to produce a meaningful result. This young team won’t lack for effort, but they’re lacking in ruthlessness, and that’s exactly what will be needed tonight and going forward.

Expect a tight, cagey first half but once Serbia make a breakthrough, they will be hard to hold back.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-2 Serbia (15/2 at bet365).

