What channel is Rapid Wien v West Ham Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham jet off to the continent safe in the knowledge that whatever happens in the next batch of Europa League fixtures on TV, they are into the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

The Hammers face Rapid Wien knowing that a victory would secure top spot in the group which would avoid a play-off clash against a fallen Champions League giant, but whatever happens, they are through.

David Moyes’ men racked up three victories and three clean sheets with seven goals scored to open up their campaign, and clinched qualification with 2-2 draw against Genk.

Despite the high-flying Hammers’ form, away fans won’t be allowed to attend the game in Vienna after the club were slapped with a ban due to crowd trouble in Belgium for the Genk clash.

Rapid Wien are bottom of Group H but a victory here could thrust them right into the mix for the second qualification spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rapid Wien v West Ham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Rapid Wien v West Ham?

Rapid Wien v West Ham will take place on Thursday 25th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rapid Wien v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Mura v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rapid Wien v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rapid Wien v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rapid Wien v West Ham team news

Rapid Wien predicted XI: Gartier, Stojkovic, Aiwu, Moormann, Ullmann, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Fountas, Knasmullner, Ballo, Kara

West Ham predicted XI: Areola, Coufal, Diop, Zouma, Masuaku, Kral, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Lanzini, Antonio

Rapid Wien v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rapid Wien (4/1) Draw (3/1) West Ham (8/13)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rapid Wien v West Ham

West Ham are in dreamland this season. They’re fourth in the Premier League, six points off the summit and cruising on the continental scene.

A shock defeat away to Wolves should be responded to with a strong display here, but Moyes can afford to rest one or two of his stars after sticking with a familiar line-up in almost every match to date.

A rotated XI still has enough quality to see off the Austrians here. Another clean sheet wouldn’t go amiss either as West Ham aim to become a feared opponent for teams beyond their own national borders.

Our prediction: Rapid Wien 0-1 West Ham (15/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.