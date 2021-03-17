What channel is Rangers v Slavia Prague Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will have a narrow advantage over opponents Slavia Prague when the two sides clash in the Europa League last-16 second leg at Ibrox on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s men earned a 1-1 draw out in the Czech Republic last week, with Filip Helander grabbing the crucial away goal.

This second leg is likely to be one of the closest Europa League fixtures of the round on Thursday, with Slavia by no means out of the contest.

Rangers didn’t play in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend, meaning they will be fresh for this encounter in Glasgow.

But Slavia extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games with a 3-0 win over Boleslav on Sunday, and will hope to cause an upset here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Slavia Prague on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Slavia Prague on TV?

Rangers v Slavia Prague will take place on Thursday 18th March 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Slavia Prague will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place midweek including AC Milan v Man Utd, which also kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Slavia Prague on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Slavia Prague online

Rangers v Slavia Prague team news

Rangers: Ryan Jack and James Tavernier remain injured but Leon Balogun returns from suspension.

Kemar Roofe may get a start following his time on the bench last week.

Slavia Prague: The visitors could stay unchanged from the side that earned a draw with Rangers last Thursday.

Star forward Jan Kuchta should come back into the side after being rested over the weekend.

Rangers v Slavia Prague odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Slavia Prague

Both sides are in top form right now and the Europa League is their priority for the rest of the season, so Rangers need to be wary of the threat Slavia pose.

Gerrard will want to set the tempo early, so don’t be surprised if it’s one-way traffic for the opening 25 minutes. If Gers can pinch a goal in that time then the nerves will likely settle.

Slavia should score at some point, though. It will therefore be down to the likes of Roofe and Alfredo Morelos to lead by example and scare the Slavia defence. This game will be tight.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Slavia Prague (17/2 at bet365)

