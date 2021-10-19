What channel is Rangers v Brondby Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers head into the fresh batch of Europa League fixtures on TV knowing that anything less than a victory against Brondby could prove fatal in their bid to reach the knockout rounds.

The Gers have lost both of their opening matches, against Lyon and Sparta Prague, with three goals conceded and zero scored in reply.

Steven Gerrard boasts an excellent record on the continent with his side but a defeat here would see them slide to at least five points short of the top two with only nine points left to play for.

Rangers have started the 2021/22 season in the Scottish Premiership in strong form that places them at the top of the tree, but they haven’t been infallible with six wins out of nine matches.

Brondby started their Group A journey with a goalless draw against Sparta Prague before being roundly defeated 3-0 by Lyon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Brondby on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Brondby?

Rangers v Brondby will take place on Thursday 21st October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Brondby will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Vitesse v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Rangers v Brondby on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Brondby online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Brondby team news

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Bacuna; Aribo, Morelos, Kent.

Brondby predicted XI: Hermansen; Rosted, Maxso, Tshiembe; Bruus, Frendrup, Radosevic, Slimane, Mensah; Hedlund, Uhre.

Rangers v Brondby odds

bet365 odds: Rangers (1/2) Draw (16/5) Brondby (6/1)*

Our prediction: Rangers v Brondby

It’s a fairly simple equation for Rangers going into this one. Lose and they are staring down the barrel, win and live to fight another day.

If Rangers fail to find a way beyond the Danes – who are sixth in the Danish top flight – they wouldn’t be able to make much of a dent in the latter stages of the tournament anyway.

Alfredo Morelos has misfired lately, but will see this as a ripe opportunity to put his, and his team’s, season back on track.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Brondby (15/2 at bet365)

