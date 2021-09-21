What channel is Norwich v Liverpool Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool face Norwich in an all-Premier League battle between two teams with very different agendas when Carabao Cup fixtures on TV begin this evening.

The Reds sit in second place, sandwiched between Chelsea and Manchester United with the trio all locked on 13 points. The return of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson to the fold is already paying dividends for the 2019/20 Premier League kings.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to maintain a winning mentality regardless of competition or opposition, but won’t be afraid to make wholesale changes for this clash.

Norwich may be forced to rotate their squad as Daniel Farke’s men aim to avoid their 2021/22 campaign following the same miserable pattern as their relegation season during the year Liverpool won the top flight.

The Canaries faithful may be beginning to feel a sense of deja vu with their side rooted to the bottom of the league table with five defeats in as many matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Liverpool?

Norwich v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 21st September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Norwich v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Norwich v Liverpool team news

Norwich predicted XI: Gunn; Mumba, Omobamidele, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, McLean, Rupp; Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Keita, Milner, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino.

Norwich v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Norwich v Liverpool

This is Norwich versus Liverpool, but in reality, this is not Norwich versus Liverpool. Both sides are likely to look unrecognisable in this one as they aim to balance success with freshness.

That will probably make this more of a contest. A full strength Liverpool team has already polished off Norwich this season, and they’d do so again, but a rotated squad gives the hosts a chance here.

Expect a closer game than the league table would suggest, expect a host of Liverpool’s fringe players and young prospects to be given a chance to shine, expect one or two of them to step up and make a name for themselves.

Our prediction: Norwich 1-2 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365).

