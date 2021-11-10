What channel is Northern Ireland v Lithuania World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifiers on TV this week with a pair of matches to round off their dismal campaign.

Ian Baraclough’s men boast just one victory from six matches in Group C with five points on the board and a nine-point gap separating them from the top two.

Northern Ireland are officially out of the race for a place at Qatar 2022, but Baraclough will be determined for his side to perform against minnows Lithuania.

They won 4-1 against the eastern European nation in September, but have only picked up one point in three matches since then.

Lithuania have lost six of their seven encounters so far with four goals scored and 18 conceded. They did manage to pick up a shock 3-1 win over Bulgaria during the last international break, but this was swiftly followed by a 4-0 demolition by Switzerland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Lithuania on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Lithuania on TV?

Northern Ireland v Lithuania will take place on Friday 12th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Lithuania will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Lithuania on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Lithuania online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Northern Ireland v Lithuania team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Ballard; Bradley, McCann, Davis, Dallas, Lewis; Magennis, Washington.

Lithuania predicted XI: Setkus; Vaitkunas, Satkus, Girdvainis, Barauskas; Dapkus, Megelaitis; Novikovas, Chernykh, Lasickas; Dubickas.

Northern Ireland v Lithuania odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Lithuania

Don’t expect fireworks from this dead rubber clash between two sides going nowhere.

Northern Ireland fans will be hurting following such a poor campaign in a group that had several winnable games in it.

They should get the job done in a professional manner here, but again, don’t expect a full-throttle display from a team drawing their campaign to a quiet close.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania (9/2 at bet365).

