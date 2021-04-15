What channel is Newcastle v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle will hope to maintain their run of results that have kept them above the Premier League drop zone when West Ham rock up on Tyneside this Saturday – but that will be easier said than done.

Steve Bruce’s men have earned seven points from their last six games to stave off 17th-placed Fulham and keep alive their hopes of survival this term.

The Toon have just seven Premier League fixtures to secure their top-flight status and would likely take a draw ahead of Saturday’s kick off here.

That’s because West Ham are one of the most in-form teams in the division right now. Not only are they sitting in the Champions League spots, but they are currently averaging 3.3 goals per game.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen have dazzled in a Hammers shirt of late – and David Moyes himself will be hoping for more than a solitary point this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

Newcastle v West Ham will take place on Saturday 17th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle: Bruce is unlikely to have Jamaal Lascelles fit for this game, while Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schär and Isaac Hayden are all out.

Don’t be surprised if the boss decides the time is right for Allan Saint-Maximin to start here. Bruce may choose to stick to the malleable 5-3-2 system that worked against Burnley.

West Ham: Moyes is sweating on fitness updates for Manuel Lanzini, Darren Randolph and Andriy Yarmolenko, while there is hope Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell will be available.

Michail Antonio is expected to remain sidelined and Declan Rice is out for up to six weeks, while Angelo Ogbonna is still some way off full recovery from injury.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Ham

Newcastle are in high spirits right now but so are West Ham, which means this game is set up to be a firecracker on Tyneside. West Ham are scoring for fun and Newcastle proved in the recent 2-2 draw with Spurs that they can match teams when they so choose.

Granted, the Hammers midfield of Tomáš Souček and Noble is certainly more robust than the equivalent in the Newcastle set-up.

But the Toon have found a resolve of late and this will make Saturday’s clash a real contest. It may be Lingard again who proves the difference for West Ham – but even then an away win won’t come without drama at the other end.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-2 West Ham (17/2 at bet365)

