The reigning champions have fallen behind by a two-goal margin to Newcastle and Crystal Palace in their last two outings before equalising against the former and sticking four past the latter to win in style.

Manchester City are setting a lethal pattern in 2022/23 as they prepare to welcome top flight new boys Nottingham Forest to the Etihad on the Premier League TV schedule .

Of course, Pep Guardiola won't be pleased about his team conceding the lead in the first place, but the resilience shown to fight back into games will delight him.

Nottingham Forest and their army of 19 new summer signings will march to the Etihad hoping to upset the massive, long odds.

Boss Steve Cooper won't be too disappointed with Forest's start to the new campaign with a mixed bag of results under their belt, he will just hope to put on a respectable show this evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Check out our coverage of the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man City v Nottingham Forest?

Man City v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Man City v Nottingham Forest team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Yates, Freuler, Toffolo; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

What TV channel is Man City v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to live stream Man City v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/16) Draw (12/1) Nottingham Forest (28/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Nottingham Forest

Damage limitation may be the order of the day for Forest. Cooper's hastily-assembled men need to be cohesive from the first minute here if they are to succeed in any shape or form. Erling Haaland is a doubt to start as Guardiola seeks to manage his minutes, but that won't stop City from turning up the heat if required.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.