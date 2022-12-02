With the scores level late on in their quarter-final tie, the Uruguay forward blocked Dominic Adiyiah's strike on the line with his hands and was shown red – with Asamoah Gyan missing the subsequent penalty.

After 12 years, Ghana finally get their chance to exert some revenge for the Luis Suarez handball that cost them a place in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals.

Ghana went on to lose and have not reached the knockout stages of the World Cup since but can put an end to that barren run with a victory over Uruguay, which would also knock the South Americans out of the tournament. Talk about poetic justice.

Assuming Portugal aren't beaten by South Korea in the other game in Group H, a draw would be enough to help the Black Stars progress - but a win for Diego Alonso's side means they're through and Ghana head home.

A revenge clash that should see one side finish heartbroken and the other celebrating, this is surely what the World Cup is all about.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ghana v Uruguay on TV and online.

When is Ghana v Uruguay?

Ghana v Uruguay will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Ghana v Uruguay kick-off time

Ghana v Uruguay will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ghana v Uruguay on?

Ghana v Uruguay will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Ghana v Uruguay online

You can also live stream the Ghana v Uruguay game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Ghana v Uruguay referee

The referee for Ghana v Uruguay has been confirmed as Daniel Siebert.

Ghana v Uruguay odds

