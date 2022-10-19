The future of Steven Gerrard is surely the biggest talking point, with reports suggesting that the Villa Park outfit have reached out to Mauricio Pochettino to sound him out as a potential replacement for the former England captain.

Fulham v Aston Villa may not be the most glamourous of the fixtures on Wednesday's Premier League TV schedule but there are plenty of narratives heading into the game at Craven Cottage.

That seems a little harsh as Villa were improved against Chelsea on Sunday and unlucky to come away with nothing – with Kepa Arizabalaga due much of the credit for the Blues' victory.

Marco Silva's team put an end to their mini-slump in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, twice coming from behind to secure a point with the sort of fight and determination that Fulham sides haven't shown in previous Premier League seasons.

With confidence high at Craven Cottage, the west Londoners will view their next three opponents, Villa, Leeds United, and Everton as teams they can beat and will want to get points on the board given they face the two Manchester teams just before the World Cup break.

While Silva has plenty of credit in the bank after Fulham's strong start to the season you do wonder whether defeat to the Cottagers could prove fatal for Gerrard.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Aston Villa?

Fulham v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Fulham v Aston Villa on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Fulham v Aston Villa online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Fulham v Aston Villa team news

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Mbabu, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; James, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Our prediction: Fulham v Aston Villa

Ahead of the season, this is the sort of game that Villa will have earmarked as one they should win but Fulham have defied the odds, for the most part, this term and represent a challenging midweek matchup.

Tyrone Mings' mistake handed Chelsea the lead on the weekend and he faces another difficult evening up against Aleksandar Mitrovic, who took his tally for the season to seven from nine games.

But Fulham's defence has hardly been watertight of late – conceding 11 goals in their last four games – and Gerrard's side created plenty of chances against Chelsea so this could be a high-scoring affair.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa (14/1 at bet365)

