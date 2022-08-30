The Eagles linger down in 12th but they have faced Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening four fixtures and forced the latter to stage a second-half comeback from 2-0 down.

Crystal Palace aim to maintain their impressive start to the new season when they face Brentford on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Patrick Vieira is earning plenty of support among the Palace faithful and a victory against a side expected to finish around them in the table would mark a terrific start to 2022/23.

Brentford have coped well in the post-Christian Eriksen era but will need to maintain their solid form against teams of a similar ilk.

Ivan Toney has started the campaign well and will be determined to beat his 12-goal haul from last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brentford?

Crystal Palace v Brentford will take place on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Crystal Palace v Brentford team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Andersen, Ward, Clyne; Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp; Ayew; Edouard.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Lewis-Potter, Toney.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brentford online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Brentford odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (21/10) Draw (12/5) Brentford (13/5)*

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Brentford

Palace are a very good developing football team with a blend of youth and experience among their ranks.

Eberechi Eze has always possessed bags of Premier League talent but injuries have stunted his growth. He has started 2022/23 looking like the real deal and can be expected to push on this term.

Palace are a tough nut to crack, especially on home soil, and Vieira will be keen to stress the importance of games like this one to his team.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford (9/1 at bet365)

