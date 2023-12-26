But with some extra rest as Saturday's game against Manchester City was postponed, and fixtures against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest to come, as well as talisman Ivan Toney returning from his suspension soon, Thomas Frank must see the next few weeks as an ideal chance to bounce back.

The visitors haven't been quite as lucky when it comes to the festive scheduling, having had their preparation time shortened after their home game against Chelsea was moved to Christmas Eve.

Indeed, Gary O'Neil may well feel as though luck has been against his Wolves side in 2023, with a number of high-profile refereeing mistakes going against them as well, and he will hope the new year can bring better fortunes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brentford v Wolves?

Brentford v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 27th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Wolves kick-off time

Brentford v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Wolves online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Brentford v Wolves on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Brentford v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

Coverage of the game will not be available via talkSPORT on the radio or online, you will need to download the talkSPORT app on a mobile or device.

How to watch Brentford v Wolves in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Wolves live on Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brentford v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (19/20) Draw (12/5) Wolves (11/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.