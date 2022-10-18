The Blues made it five wins on the bounce with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday – though they rode their luck and have the rejuvenated Kepa Arizabalaga to thank for coming away with all three points.

Graham Potter will be looking to continue his unbeaten start as Chelsea boss when his side travel across west London to take on Brentford at G Tech Community Stadium as part of Wednesday evening's Premier League TV schedule .

Missed chances proved costly for Villa in that game but Chelsea's midweek opponents are likely to be much more clinical with Ivan Toney leading the line.

The Bees forward is hunting a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's World Cup and took his tally for 2022/23 to eight goals from 10 games with a brace on Saturday.

Toney's goals helped Brentford to a 2-0 victory over Potter's former side, Brighton, and they now turn their attention to his new club.

Brentford v Chelsea is surely the least fiery of the west London derbies but after the Blues were embarrassed by Thomas Frank's side at Stamford Bridge in April, there may be a number of visiting players out for revenge.

When is Brentford v Chelsea?

Brentford v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Brentford v Chelsea on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Chelsea online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Brentford v Chelsea team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen; Mbuemo, Toney, Lewis-Potter

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Brentford v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Chelsea

Both Brentford and Chelsea have their goalkeepers to thank for taking all three points on the weekend and the two glovemen can expect to be tested again in midweek.

Potter's first taste of a west London derby comes in the least fiery of the lot but if it is anything like the other matches between the teams in the nation's capital this season, there should be plenty of excitement.

Keeping Toney quiet is going to be a tough ask for the Blues but they should have the forward firepower to do what Brighton could not – make the most of their chances and come away with a victory.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

