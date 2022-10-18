The hosts have been on a brilliant run of late, in fact, after Man City's defeat on Sunday, they're the only side to remain unbeaten since their 9-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool.

Is it a derby? Is it a rivalry? Do the two clubs really hate each other at all? No one really knows but whatever it is will be renewed on Wednesday evening as the Saints head to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth as part of the midweek Premier League TV schedule .

Gary O'Neil is doing his chances of getting the permanent job absolutely no harm at all as after the 2-2 draw with Fulham on the weekend, the Cherries have taken 10 points from six games since the interim boss replaced Scott Parker.

In the opposing dugout, Ralph Hasenhuttl's stock is not as high but Sunday's draw with West Ham United appears to have earned him a bit more time to turn things around.

Romain Perraud's deflected strike was cancelled out by Declan Rice's curler at St Mary's but helped bring an end to Southampton's four-game losing run.

They'll be hoping to go one better and head back along the South Coast with all three points on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Southampton on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Bournemouth v Southampton?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Southampton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Southampton online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Bournemouth v Southampton team news

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi; Aribo, Adams, Armstrong

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Bournemouth v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (13/8) Draw (23/10) Southampton (13/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Southampton

Whether or not this is a derby, this game on the South Coast is about more than just the bragging rights as both sides push to extend their stay in the Premier League for another season.

The Cherries have all the momentum after the eye-catching turnaround of fortunes under O'Neil and you do wonder whether a victory for them could finally see Hasenhuttl depart.

Both Dominic Solanke and Che Adams were a real nuisance on the weekend so this one could be decided by which of the two strikers can be more clinical.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Southampton (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.