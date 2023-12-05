Erling Haaland remains a lethal weapon up front with 14 goals in as many Premier League matches this season, but his side must tighten up at the back if they are to cause issues for Arsenal and Liverpool at the summit.

Aston Villa will leapfrog City with a triumph at Villa Park, a testament to their terrific start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Unai Emery won't be afraid of the big games when they roll around, and will challenge the likes of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby to test their mettle on the grand stage against an elite unit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Wednesday 6th December 2023.

Aston Villa v Man City kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all 20 Premier League matches on the platform in December for free, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more on the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Man City in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Man City live on Peacock at 3:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Aston Villa v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (10/3) Draw (16/5) Man City (3/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

