The Gunners have made a terrific start to the 2022/23 season with four wins in four games marking real signs of progress since last term.

Arsenal will aim to stay top of the table when they face struggling Aston Villa on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

New captain Martin Odegaard has led by example with three goals in four matches to inspire his team to victory and Mikel Arteta will demand consistency from his main men going forward.

Aston Villa have lost three of their opening four games, all against teams sitting below 12th in the current table, leaving Steven Gerrard under increasing scrutiny.

The Liverpool legend experienced a mixed debut campaign but is now under pressure to get his star-studded squad firing on all cylinders or he could face an uncertain future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Arsenal v Aston Villa team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (9/20) Draw (7/2) Aston Villa (5/1)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal look like the real deal this season. Simply, they have been the best team in the Premier League after four rounds of fixtures and there's no reason to believe they can't maintain their form. A couple of injuries have dented their options, but they still have a starting XI capable of going to toe-to-toe with almost anyone. They need to win all of their games against teams they're expected to beat to be in with a shot of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City by May.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa (13/2 at bet365)

