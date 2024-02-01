Struggling with the weight of Keanu's murder, Denise went to see Lucas for answers on how to live with being responsible for such an act.

Lucas was confused as he reminded Denise of all his crimes, including murder, and her kidnap and torture at his hands!

Lucas couldn't fathom how anything he said would benefit Denise, but he soon came to realise that she was carrying a guilty secret. He then explained that the only way to live with his crimes was to repent and confess to all sins.

More like this

Denise was shaken as she revealed that she couldn't do that, as it wasn't just her that this situation affected.

But when Lucas appeared to spot that her trademark 'D' necklace was missing, Denise was further spooked, knowing the jewellery was buried with Keanu.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As a final word, Lucas insisted that Denise would never find peace until she repented, before she left the prison.

Wandering home in the dark, Denise found herself lingering outside the building where Keanu lay, before spotting that a psychic night was taking place at The Vic.

While other members of The Six tried to keep their cool, they were shocked by the dishevelled sight of Denise as she entered the pub and volunteered herself for a reading from the psychic.

As the woman onstage described a male buried underground who claimed he didn't deserve what happened to him, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) was about to step in when the psychic began barking!

Denise panics other members of The Six at the psychic night. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise scoffed as she replied that she never had a dog, and Stacey followed her outside, where Denise eventually - but coldly - promised to continue keeping their secret.

Returning home, Denise was faced with daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who told her mum she was worried about her. Denise revealed she had been to see Lucas, before promising to get help on her own.

Pulling herself together, Denise went to see to young son Raymond. But she was left terrified when she saw a vision of Keanu reflected in her bedroom window, which left her cowering. Can anyone help Denise?

Read more:

EastEnders spoilers - 29th January - 1st February

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.