The turmoil continues for poor Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) in Coronation Street, after facing months of abuse and blackmail from vile PE teacher Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

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She'd been engaging in a secret relationship with Sam's schoolmate, Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), and even fell pregnant with his baby. The pair's secret trysts remained under wraps for months, with only Sam threatening to expose them.

At one point he even hid a secret camera in Megan's flat, though she quickly discovered it and staged a hoax interaction with Will to throw Sam off the scent. She later told him that she'd go to the police and report him for voyeurism if he was to pursue his claims.

Weighed down with stress, the teen became dependent on ADHD medication to ease his nerves around the pair - something which was exposed when he collapsed in the street, and former stepmother Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) knew that he wouldn't use the drugs to manage exam stress.

With the Driscoll family now privy to Will's abuse, they were dismayed to learn that there was insufficient evidence, and therefore little that the police could do. CCTV footage of him meeting Megan at the Chariot Square Hotel had been wiped just hours before.

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) is still meeting up with Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). ITV

Sam has remained insistent that something sinister was going on, despite the fact Will is adamant that his relationship with Megan was purely platonic.

Earlier this week, Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) told Will to apologise to Sam for the torment, hoping that they could make amends and put the ordeal behind them. While the teens seemed to put things to one side, he later retracted his words and told Sam that things would turn sour if he was to mess with him and Megan again.

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As viewers know, he's still secretly meeting up with her, and is convinced that one day they can run away to be together.

Sam - who has begun to speak to a counsellor about his worries - was targeted by Will at the conclusion of yesterday's instalment. He was innocently strolling down the cobbles when Will began to give chase, and he tripped over onto the ground.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) rushed over to check on Sam, though by the time he could provide some sort of explanation, Will was no longer in sight.

Will reassured Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) that he hadn't left the pub. ITV

In today's episode, Sam had yet another run-in with Will, who was this time joined by Megan. He rushed home to tell Nick, Leanne and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) about what he saw at the precinct, and they promptly told Eva.

She summoned Will into the Rovers back room, asking him to confirm whether Sam was telling the truth.

Of course, wanting to protect his groomer, Will insisted that he hadn't left the pub all morning and that it had been fabricated. Sam couldn't believe that he was being made to look like a liar, and retreated to Leanne's flat.

Alone on the sofa, he began to sob, clearly stressed that truth was not prevailing.

Will his family realise the devastating effect this is having on his mental health?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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