The news was confirmed with a trailer that features some of the biggest names in the business, including several Stranger Things cast members and film stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, and Gal Gadot.

Netflix's global virtual fan event Tudum is set to return on Saturday 24th September – and there's a very starry line-up to look forward to.

The trailer promises five events around the world, each of which will celebrate Netflix's biggest shows, movies, and stars – including announcements, exclusive reveals, and "so much more".

In total, over 120 Netflix shows and movies will be featured, with never-before-seen footage, trailers, first looks, and interviews with the biggest stars and creators all part of the schedule.

Among the shows we can expect to feature in the event are Squid Game, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Heartstopper, Shadow and Bone, Stranger Things, The Crown and The Witcher.

Meanwhile, fans will also be treated to news about films including Enola Holmes 2, Extraction 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Heart of Stone, and Slumberland.

You can check out the full trailer for the event below – see how many of your favourite stars you can spot.

The events will span four continents, opening with a show in Korea, before events in India, the US and Europe, and Latin America.

And finally, Netflix's stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of the streamer's Japanese entertainment.

It will all be available to watch on Netflix YouTube channels in 29 different languages around the globe, with further details about the schedule and full talent line-up expected to follow soon.

