Stranger Things' Joe Keery joins star-studded cast of new indie movie

The Netflix star has reportedly joined the cast of indie drama Finalmente L'alba alongside the likes of Lily James and Willem Dafoe.

It's been a busy summer for Joe Keery, who's starred in Stranger Things season 4 before landing a major role in the new series of Fargo – but the good news doesn't stop there!

According to Deadline, the film – which translates to Finally Dawn in English – will begin production later this month in Italy.

Willem Dafoe and Lily James will also star in the new indie film. Getty/Getty

While little is known about the project, Finalmente L'alba will also feature Bodies Bodies Bodies star Rachel Sennott and newcomer Rebecca Antonac, while My Brilliant Friend's Saverio Costanzo is set to direct.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Joe Keery's representatives for comment.

Keery is best known for playing fan-favourite Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, a role which won him a Screen Actors Guild Award back in 2017.

He has since starred in horror film Spree, Shawn Levy's Free Guy and recently finished filming on upcoming romantic drama Marmalade.

Keery will next appear in season 5 of FX's Fargo as Gator Tillman, starring alongside Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani and New Girl’s Lamorne Morris.

The show, which tells a story from a different decade in each series, was renewed for a fifth season back in February 2022 and will now focus on a contemporary kidnapping storyline set in 2019. It also stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

As for Stranger Things, the star recently addressed news that billboards with the words "Protect Steve" had appeared, with him saying: "That was some very funny Netflix marketing."

