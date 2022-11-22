Already there's been a few shake ups to some of our favourite shows, including The Chase, which has been bumped from the schedules this week while football is in session.

The World Cup is upon is, which means for the next month there's going to be a few schedule changes as football fans tune in to find out whether it'll be coming home for England this year.

Additionally, the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final has been moved to Friday due to the World Cup.

So you don't miss out on some of your favourite entertainment shows, RadioTimes.com has put together a list of all the latest TV changes.

We'll be updating this daily until the World Cup final on Sunday 18th December.

For Soap schedule changes during the World Cup 2022, see here.

Otherwise, here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

TV schedule changes during World Cup 2022

Viewers can expect changes to the TV schedule while the World Cup takes place.

Please see upcoming changes for this week:

Wednesday 23rd November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - cancelled (ITV1)

This Morning - cancelled (ITV1)

Loose Women - cancelled (ITV1)

The Chase - cancelled (ITV1)

Daytime TV on ITV1 will be scrapped to make way for Morocco against Croatia, Germany versus Japan, and Spain versus Costa Rica. The TV schedule will resume from 6:15pm with ITV News London.

Thursday 24th November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - cancelled (ITV1)

This Morning - cancelled (ITV1)

The Chase - cancelled (ITV1)

Lorraine and This Morning will be axed again as Switzerland take on Cameroon. However, Loose Women will return in its usual slot at 12:30pm.

Friday 25th November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - 9am (ITV1)

This Morning - 10am (ITV1)

Loose Women - 12:30pm (ITV1)

The Chase - cancelled (ITV1)

While there are no changes to the morning schedule so far, The Chase won't air as Netherlands face Ecuador at 4pm. England will take on USA at 7pm that day, too.

Saturday 26th November

I'm a Celebrity - 9:15pm (ITV1) - The penultimate episode will air slightly later than 9pm, following Argentina v Mexico.

Sunday 27th November

There will be no Sunday breakfast TV on ITV1, with Japan v Costa Rica kicking off at 10am, followed by Live FA Cup football.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air as usual at 6pm on BBC One, with MOTD Live: Fifa World Cup 2022 airing at 3:40pm and 6:30pm.

Monday 28th November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - cancelled (ITV1)

This Morning - cancelled (ITV1)

Loose Women - 12:30pm (ITV1)

The Chase - cancelled (ITV1)

Cameroon v Serbia will air from 9am on ITV1, meaning Lorraine and This Morning will be cancelled.

Loose Women will air as usual, while The Chase will be cancelled to make way for Brazil v Switzerland, which kicks off at 4pm.

Tuesday 29th November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - 9am (ITV1)

This Morning - 10am (ITV1)

Loose Women - 12:30pm (ITV1)

The Chase - cancelled (ITV1)

There are no changes to the morning schedule, although Catchphrase will air at 5:15pm instead of The Chase.

Wednesday 30th November

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - 9am (ITV1)

This Morning - 10am (ITV1)

Loose Women - 12:30pm (ITV1)

The Chase - 5pm (ITV1)

The Chase will air as usual.

Thursday 1st December

Good Morning Britain - 6am (ITV1)

Lorraine - 9am (ITV1)

This Morning - 10am (ITV1)

Loose Women - 12:30pm (ITV1)

The Chase - 4:30pm (ITV1)

There's little change to the schedule today, though The Chase will air slightly earlier at 4:30pm instead of its usual 5pm start.

Read more:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.