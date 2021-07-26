Love Island first as ITV recruits Casa Amor contestant from Tinder

Things are about to get a whole lot more heated in Love Island, with Casa Amor introduced tonight. The twist will see the Love Island contestants being separated, and a fresh batch of their potential types on paper moving in for a few days instead.

Ahead of their introduction in tonight’s episode, ITV has now revealed who the is in the Casa Amor cast and the newbies include a barber from Glasgow, two influencers and, in a Love Island first, a Tinder recruit.

Car salesman Harry Young hails from Glasgow, and he has revealed the unusual way he was cast ahead of his introduction to the series.

“I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well,” the 24-year-old says. “Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven’t had the chance to date. It was through Tinder that I signed up. Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.”

For the first time in Love Island history, islander hopefuls could apply to be on the show directly through the dating app. Harry was selected via this unusual process.

The car salesman also revealed he has his eye on Kaz Kamwi, who is currently coupled up with bombshell Tyler Cruickshank. Kaz had a rough time in the villa before Tyler arrived, though it looks like she is on her way to finding the love she deserves. However, the fact she’s already coupled up and seemingly found her match won’t stop Casa Amor bombshell Harry from butting in.

He has revealed he’s not afraid of stepping on anybody’s toes. “You need to do it, don’t you?” he says. “It’s part of going in there. People will potentially be coupled up so if you want to get what you want or if you have a connection with somebody, you’re going to have to step on toes or ruffle a few feathers.”

