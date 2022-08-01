Love Island's Coco reveals what wasn't shown of her Andrew drama

In an interview with The Sun , Coco – who was introduced in this year's Casa Amor – said that the series didn't show how "hurt" she had been during her stay in the villa.

Former Love Island contestant Coco Lodge has revealed that much of her drama with Andrew Le Page wasn't shown in the final edit.

"When I was in there, I was really hurt and that’s the main thing that was cut from the show," she explained.

“You see me being this sassy little minx, however, I was so emotional in there. I was crying so much, I don’t know how they cut all of that out."

The Surrey-based graphic designer also claimed she was surprised that the show ended up using the clip in which Andrew admitted to Tasha Ghouri that he had licked her breasts, saying she thought it was too "crude".

Coco Lodge and Andrew Le Page in Love Island 2022 ITV

"At the time I was really hurt and then I come out and see this whole meme thing, I was really shocked because I didn’t think they were going to use it," she said.

“I thought it was a bit crude for what Love Island is these days and they told me that night to start using nicer wording.

“So when I met with the execs and they were like, ‘the sucking was iconic’ I was like, ‘What?’

“And then when I came out and saw all the memes, it was so funny. I love it!"

