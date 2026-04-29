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Prisoner star reveals how being handcuffed to The Serpent star built "organic and real chemistry"
Izuka Hoyle reveals what it was like being handcuffed to her co-star for four months whilst filming.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 4:55 pm
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