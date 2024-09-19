Speaking at a Q&A for the series, Sheen was asked about how he prepared to play Andrew, without having any immediate access to the man himself, in the way that Wilson could reach out to Maitlis.

He explained: "Well, you know, you’ve got the scripts. Jeremy's already done all the hard work. And so then it was watching everything I can, reading everything I can, and trying to find something, find the point of connection."

Prince Andrew. Bettmann/Getty Images

Sheen continued: "Whenever I've played a character based on a real-life person, first and foremost I'm looking for, 'Where's the point of connection? Where's the thing that hooks me in somehow?'

"And it was the footage of Andrew when he came back from the Falklands on the dockside with the rose in his mouth, and thinking, 'That's about as good a moment as you're ever going to get.'

"You're the brave, conquering hero returning, you're really fit and really hot and everyone thinks you're great. And it was sort of downhill from there, wasn’t it?

"And that journey was my hook in, that's what got me in there to go, 'What's that like?' And so, imaginatively and emotionally, that sort of connection, to know what you're fighting for or what you're fighting against."

During the Q&A, executive producer Karen Thrussell revealed that lines from the scripts had to be cut due to legal advice, as the series was representing real individuals.

She said: "We approached it with a lot of legal advice. Every single script got sent. I mean, Jeremy [Brock, writer] was pulling his hair out sometimes, because there'd be things that we thought were just really funny and you would not be allowed to have them. We got there, every script was checked."

When asked what some of the lines related to, Thrussell added: "I don't think we can even say it legally! But there was just the odd comedic line that we really weren't allowed."

