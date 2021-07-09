Martin Compston jokes Line of Duty season 7 “would end in tragedy” if Steve and Ted clashed over Euros

The Sunday night Euro 2020 final may have much of the nation on the edge of their seat – but don’t expect Superintendent Ted Hastings to be thrilled if England win.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston, who plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the popular drama, joked that Londoner Steve and his Northern Irish colleague Ted (played by Adrian Dunbar) would undoubtedly clash over the tournament.

In response to a tweet urging Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio to give viewers the seventh season should England win on Sunday, Compston quipped that an England win would “end in tragedy” for AC-12.

“Would end in tragedy. Hastings shooting Steve after the gobs***e said “Gaffer it came home” one too many times,” he joked.

Would end in tragedy, Hastings shooting Steve after the gobshite said “Gaffer it came home” one too many times https://t.co/vZlRGfPMXH — martin compston (@martin_compston) July 8, 2021

The sixth season of Line of Duty saw anti-corruption trio Hastings, Arnott and Fleming finally uncover the identity of ‘H’ (or the ‘Fourth Man”), with DC Chloe Bishop discovering it was Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) all along.

However, despite huge ratings for the show’s broadcaster BBC One, there’s no guarantee Mercurio’s hit drama will continue.

Compston recently told ES Magazine it would be “heartbreaking” not to work with his Line of Duty co-stars again, but that they all need a break first.

“The idea that I would never work with all the guys again together would be heartbreaking. But also, with everything that’s just gone on this week, I think everybody, including the audience, needs a bit of time away from it. So we’ll see.”

“We’ve got to do another series,” Dunbar told RadioTimes.com and other press. “We’ve got to get onto Jed and say, ‘Look, we’ve got to do one that’s not like when we were in lockdown. We’ve got to do one where we’re back on the ground, we’re out there, we’re in the city, we’re having fun.’ You know, it’s a great city to have fun in, Belfast, so we really want to get back to doing that again.”

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Italy v England kicks off at 8pm on Sunday on BBC and ITV.