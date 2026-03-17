The second season of Ellis continues this week, with the next pair of episodes set to lift a bit more of a lid on Harper's (Andrew Gower) life, it seems.

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When asked what's to come in the rest of the season, Gower told Radio Times: "I’m sure Sharon [D Clarke] would say this too but the next episode is really great – it alludes to Harper and my history, maybe bits of my family more than it’s ever done before.

"We arrive at a community which I’m familiar with and which I have history with. Which again, when I read that, getting however many episodes into a TV show and still finding out new information about the characters – I’m all for that. I love it."

Gower continued: "Also, for me as an actor, it’s great because then it fuels what’s happened before and where we’re going in the future. That is a slate quarry where they’re manufactured, it’s based around a family that I have previous history with.

Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis and Andrew Gower as DS Harper in Ellis season 2. 5

"The subtlety sometimes of where we move forward with these characters, how they’re tested and the relationship, it kind of constantly throws spanners and different challenges. It was exciting to see where they go and audiences have got a lot to look forward to.”

As the series has gone on, we've continued to get a window into Ellis's personal life and her relationship with daughter Grace, but we still remain relatively none the wiser as to Harper's personal circumstances. So, it's safe to say that fans will be pleased to learn a little bit more about him. But as is the case with the series, the utmost importance for our lead detectives is the investigation at hand – and it seems like quite the tricky one this week.

The episode synopsis reads: "The village of Elmsly is shaken when university student Abi Marshall is found crushed beneath fallen scaffolding at Quinn Artisan Stone - a construction firm and the area’s economic powerhouse. Bright, ambitious and well-liked, her sudden death sends shockwaves through the community.

"Owner Elliot Quinn calls it a tragic accident, eager to shield his business from bad press, but Ellis isn’t convinced. The camera that should have recorded the collapse was inexplicably offline and Abi’s injuries don’t match that of the fall, all suggesting the accident was staged."

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This second season of Ellis once again sees Sharon D Clarke and Gower at the helm of the series as Ellis and Harper, with the pair well and truly in the swing of things now as a detective duo after a bit of a rocky start in season 1. So far, they've been faced with the murder of a local businessman, which had quite the twist and involved Gower getting to grips with his own stunts.

As for whether these upcoming episodes feature anything similar of the sort, we'll just have to wait and see.

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Ellis season 2 continues on Tuesday 17 March and Wednesday 18 March at 9pm on 5.

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