And with spring comes the Amazon Spring Sale. This is a new sale from Amazon at the end of March which begins on Monday 27th.

There's no two ways about it — the trees are blossoming, the flowers are blooming, the days are getting warmer and the nights are getting shorter. Spring is here.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we are experts at hunting for deals (if we do say so ourselves). We have years of experience covering other sales periods like Boxing Day, Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day, and we are here to help you cut through the noise and sort the deals from the duds.

There are lots of things to consider when you're shopping in a sale. We all know things are financially tight right now, and in the words of the money saving expert Martin Lewis: "If you were going to buy it anyway, and it's half price, great you've saved 50 per cent. If you weren't going to buy it, but do it only because it's half price, boo, you've wasted 100 per cent." In other words, a deal isn't a deal unless you were going to buy it anyway.

But sometimes it can be hard to identify what is a good deal. When we are searching for deals, there are a few things we take into account. Firstly there's the amount of savings made. Here, you want to look at the percentage you're saving as well as the amount of money off, as that's where you get a truer sense of the offer. The best deals are on the most recently released products. For example, we might expect to see a lot of last year's phone releases discounted since newer models have just come out.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Amazon Spring Sale, including the best deals available right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale 2023 is a three day sales period which Amazon is hosting. This is the first time that Amazon has had a spring sale, so we'll be keeping an eye out to find the best deals for you – and we're not the only ones.

TV presenter Rylan Clark has teamed up with the retailer to help shoppers find the best deals out there. He'll be hosting a social media series to highlight the best offers, where in the style of Springwatch he tells shoppers: "In the Amazon Spring Sale, there'll be something for ewe."

There are a big sales periods throughout the year, the main ones being Black Friday and the January sales. Over the last few years, we've seen Amazon launching several Prime Days which have been single day sales periods. In 2022, there was one in July and one in October.

The deals for the Amazon Spring Sale start at 6pm on Monday 27th March, but there are usually some prices which get reduced a bit early and we're expecting to see this occurring over the weekend, if not before.

We don't want to brag but we are somewhat experts when it comes to hunting for deals. We'll be keeping you updated on the best deals as they come in, but read on for the best offers which are happening right now.

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 last?

The Amazon Spring Sale lasts for three days, from Monday 27th to Wednesday 29th March.

Having said that, it's likely there will be deals starting prior to the sale's official kick-off, and continuing after it ends. We see this around many sales periods, particularly around Black Friday as retailers seek to keep prices competitive. This means retailers other than Amazon may also have items on discount during the Spring Sale, and that Amazon will likely keep its prices lower for longer in order to remain competitive.

What deals to expect from the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

With this sale we're expecting to see a lot of deals with a focus on the cost-of-living crisis, so that means everyday and household items.

But if you're anything like us, you'll be on the search for the latest tech items to be discounted too, and we expect to see a number of offers, from phones and tablets to electric toothbrushes. Check out our Tech section for all the latest product guides and releases.

How to get the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

First things first: do you research. If you have your eye on a particular product, read some reviews, familiarise yourself with the retailers which stock it, and get to grips with the price it usually retails for.

It can be tempting to wait until the end of the sale period to see if prices continue to go down, as there are few feelings worse than when you've paid full price for something and you see someone else manage to get it for less. But generally, we think this tactic is a bit risky. Not only can prices change without warning, but you could get caught out by stock issues which have plagued markets in recent months. Our advice for getting the best deal is to buy as soon as the product reaches a price that you're comfortable with.

Today’s best early Amazon Spring Sale deals

Get three month of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon

Right now, you can get a three month free trial for Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon's premium music service. With this you can listen to all your favourite artists ad-free with unlimited skips and song selections. You also get access to podcasts, plus listening on demand and offline.

It's also the highest quality Amazon offer in terms of listening with HD sound and spatial audio. Amazon Music Unlimited would usually set you back £10.99 per month – or £8.99 for Prime members – so this is a great saving.

Amazon Music Unlimited | £10.99 per month £0 per month (save £32.97 or 100%)

Get the Google Nest Cam security camera with W-Fi for £50 off

Amazon

The Google Nest Cam is a security camera that lets you keep an eye on your house and keep your home, loved ones and possessions safe. It connects via Wi-Fi to the Google Home app and automatically alerts you if there is movement, a person, vehicle or animal in the vicinity of your home. It also lets you talk directly through the camera so you aren't cut off from your home and can take action if anything is going on.

At 28 per cent off, this is a great time to upgrade the security around your home.

Google Nest Cam | £179.99 £129 (save £50.99 or 28%) at Amazon

Save up to 80% in the Amazon Voucher Party

Amazon

Amazon is currently holding a voucher party until Sunday 26th March, which is a great way to get savings on items before the Spring Sale kicks off. It's worth checking on this vouchers sale, especially if you're planning to top up on household items or things you might buy in bulk like baby wipes or nappies.

In this sale, you can redeem vouchers for up to 80 per cent off items – these include everything from wireless Bluetooth earbuds to this magnetic phone case.

Shop Amazon's Voucher Party for up to 80% off

Get the Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush with accessories for half price

Amazon

If you've been on the hunt for a new toothbrush, Oral-B is an industry leader in oral hygiene. This tech-filled electric toothbrush tracks how you brush your teeth and has an in-built pressure sensor to alert you when you're brushing too hard and at risk of damaging your teeth or gums.

Alongside the toothbrush, in your set you get a magnetic charger which holds the brush in place while charging, plus a charging travel case so you can keep the brush topped up on the go. It also comes with a toothbrush head so you're ready to go, and that's all for the great saving of £249.99 off the original price.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush with accessories | £499.99 £250 (save £249.99 or 50%) at Amazon

Save 46% on this Dyson Airwrap dupe from BaByliss

Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap has become popular on Instagram and TikTok for it's promise to give you big and bouncy salon-worthy hair. However, there's no getting around the fact that Dyson is expensive and there are plenty of dupes out there, like this one from BaByliss which uses hot air to give your hair soft and bouncy curls.

Reduced by £32, you can now get this hair styler for just £37.99.

BaByliss big hair care hot air styler | £70 £37.99 (save £32.01 or 46%) at Amazon

Save £118 on a Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

This Shark vacuum cleaner is one of the most popular ones on the market, and to get it for under £350 is a great deal. It has 80 minutes of charge, which means you can go around the house without the interruption of having to stop and switch plugs — it's a real game changer.

The anti hair wrap technology also means that pet fur and dander doesn't get caught in the mechanism and keeps the whole process tangle free.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £449.99 £331.55 (save £118.44 or 26%) at Amazon

Here at RadioTimes.com, we have lots of tech info for you to sink your teeth into. We've got everything from a guide to the new gaming streaming service Amazon Luna to the new Samsung A34 UK release date.