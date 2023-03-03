Specifically, you may have seen that PlayStation Network (PSN) was down, preventing users from accessing online features such as multiplayer gaming, streaming and the PlayStation Store.

If you happened to try playing online on your PlayStation this morning (Friday 3rd March) or indeed checked Twitter, you may have noticed a few problems.

Given that PSN is vital to so many services on PlayStation consoles, it's rather essential to know whether PSN is down or if it's just your console experiencing issues - so here's how you can check.

Is PlayStation Network down?

PlayStation Network is currently up and running, according to Sony's PSN Status Webpage.

However, PSN was down for about an hour this morning, starting at 7am GMT until service mostly resumed around 8am GMT.

PlayStation users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

The service appeared to be down in multiple regions, with the PSN status webpage previously stating that the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, Gaming and Social services were down. This would apparently cause "difficulty launching games, apps or social features".

Sony has yet to comment on the cause of the outage, but thankfully has seemingly been able to fix the issue.

How to check PSN server status

This isn't the first time PlayStation Network has encountered issues - and likely won't be the last - so if you ever want to check if PSN is officially down, the easiest way is to check the PlayStation Network Status Page.

The webpage will tell you which specific services are currently experiencing issues, and how this could affect your gameplay.

It's also worth checking the community-generated site Down Detector to see if anyone else is having problems, which also has a comment section allowing you to discuss connection issues with others. There's also a graph showing reported outages for PSN in the last 24 hours - you can currently see over 700 reports at 7am this morning!

Twitter will also certainly have something to say if PSN is down - so it can't hurt to check the PlayStation UK Twitter page, especially if this is a prolonged outage.

