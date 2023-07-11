On top of the large price slashes, there are also a few games costing nothing at all. If something's free, we're sort of obliged to grab it, right? Especially if it's a classic fan-favourite like Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

PC gamers really should leap on this while they can, so take a look at the details below!

How to get Star Wars: The Force Unleashed free on Amazon Prime Day

The Force is with us on Prime Day (or at least the Dark Side is), because this 2008 classic is now included free with Prime! It's a great game with a compelling story that bridges the prequel and original film trilogies, and we think it deserves a revisit after the success of the Star Wars Jedi series.

You do need to have Amazon Prime to get the game. If you don't have a Prime membership already, there is a 30-day free trial.

We should add, however, that the offer ends on 14th August.

Get Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for free at Prime Gaming

What other free games can you get on Amazon Prime Day?

There are a plethora of games available on the Prime Gaming page. Other free games include 2017's excellent shooter Prey and Shovel Knight Showdown.

Keep an eye on the expiry date for all these deals, because nothing lasts forever!

More Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

As well as the aforementioned freebies, there are plenty of other deals exclusive to Prime members today. Take a look at a few gaming offers below:

Happy Prime Day, and happy shopping!

