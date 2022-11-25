Historically, Black Friday was more focused on in-store shopping, while Cyber Monday, which follows on the next Monday, centred around e-commerce. With wider adoption of online shopping, and many retailers keen to start sales much earlier in November, there's less distinction between the dates. In truth, 'Black November' is a much more fitting description these days!

Settling in for the football this evening? Worried you may miss out on Black Friday savings? Never fear, our experts have done the hard work for you. Below, you'll find an alphabetical list of some of the UK's most popular retailers during the Black Friday sale period, and crucially, when their sale is set to end.

For some retailers, Cyber Monday will be the end of the offers, at least until the Boxing Day sales. However, others, such as Amazon, have a tendency to offer last minute Christmas offers during December, too.

With postal strikes and stock running low on trending products, including this year's most covetable item, air fryers, we'd recommend shopping sooner rather than later. However, do remember that if you weren't planning to buy an item, no matter the price or deal, it's not saving you money!

What's trending this Black Friday? Cost of living-inspired purchases are hitting the headlines this Black Friday, with air fryers being one of the most covetable products. Tefal ActiFry air fryer | £284.99 £199.99 (save £85 or 30%

£199.99 (save £85 or 30% Slumberdown heated throw | £77.99 £60 (save £17.99 or 23%) Like most years, gaming deals are also proving popular. One of the most in demand we've seen is for Meta Quest 2. Meta Quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 bundle | £399 £349 (save £50.99 or 13% Travel deals have also been in high demand this Black Friday as we hope to make up for lost travel time during the past two years. Flights from £36 in the British Airways sale

