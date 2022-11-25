When does Black Friday end? A-Z of top retailer sale dates
Wondering when Black Friday ends? Many retailer sales will continue this weekend. We've rounded up a full list, including those from the UK's most popular sites, so you can be sure you've still got time to shop.
Settling in for the football this evening? Worried you may miss out on Black Friday savings? Never fear, our experts have done the hard work for you. Below, you'll find an alphabetical list of some of the UK's most popular retailers during the Black Friday sale period, and crucially, when their sale is set to end.
Historically, Black Friday was more focused on in-store shopping, while Cyber Monday, which follows on the next Monday, centred around e-commerce. With wider adoption of online shopping, and many retailers keen to start sales much earlier in November, there's less distinction between the dates. In truth, 'Black November' is a much more fitting description these days!
For some retailers, Cyber Monday will be the end of the offers, at least until the Boxing Day sales. However, others, such as Amazon, have a tendency to offer last minute Christmas offers during December, too.
With postal strikes and stock running low on trending products, including this year's most covetable item, air fryers, we'd recommend shopping sooner rather than later. However, do remember that if you weren't planning to buy an item, no matter the price or deal, it's not saving you money!
What's trending this Black Friday?Cost of living-inspired purchases are hitting the headlines this Black Friday, with air fryers being one of the most covetable products.
- Tefal ActiFry air fryer | £284.99 £199.99 (save £85 or 30%
- Slumberdown heated throw | £77.99 £60 (save £17.99 or 23%)
- Meta Quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 bundle | £399 £349 (save £50.99 or 13%
- Flights from £36 in the British Airways sale
- Save on train fares and Railcards at Trainline
When does Black Friday finish? Sale end dates from popular retailers
- Amazon - the retailer giant's Black Friday sale concludes at the end of Cyber Monday, 28th November, however last year, it soon launched Christmas offers
- Argos - deals run until 29th November and include a third off LEGO sets, plus trending air fryers
- Boots - offers are ongoing until 28th November, and include over half price on Oral-B, plus the opportunity to score £110 of Boots' points when buying the Dyson Corrale
- British Airways - deals on flights, all-inclusive and hotel package offers are available until midnight on 29th November
- Currys - deals run until 28th November with up to £500 off selected Black Friday TV deals and £200 savings on selected Sonos speakers
- GAME - save on consoles, games and more until 30th November
- Harts of Stur - don't miss one of the top KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers savings we've seen at just £329, with deals likely to last into early December
- JD Williams - a one-stop shop for your Christmas shopping, JD Williams's offers last a little longer, ending 30th November
- John Lewis - John Lewis usually takes part in Cyber Monday and often offers Christmas discounts
- LEGO - save on selected sets until Cyber Monday, 28th November
- Oodie - save £40 on these popular wearable blankets, but hurry! Deals end 28th November
- Superdrug - snap up discounts of up to 60 per cent off until 29th November
- Trainline - one of this year's most popular deals, save £20 on railcards until 28th November
- Nike - save on football boots, plus enjoy 25 per cent off site-wide with code GOBIG22, ending 29th November
- Ninja - save up to £75 on limited-edition air fryers and appliances, offers end 30th November
- Very - sale lasts until 28th November, however the retailer warns than some offers come and go
- Virgin Experience Days - bag a brilliant experience gift discount until 28th November
- Zaavi - lasting until Cyber Monday, 28th November, the sale includes big LEGO savings
