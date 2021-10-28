Black Friday gaming deals 2021: what offers to expect on consoles, games and more

Black Friday is just around the corner. This year’s huge sale event will be packed with gaming savings across games, consoles and accessories from a huge range of brands and retailers. In this article, we’ll help you cut through the noise and find the best bargains out there during Black Friday 2021.

Our experts will have their ears to the ground for the latest deals and stock updates right through the sales period to Cyber Monday 2021 and beyond. If last year’s sales are anything to go by, there will be an amazing range of discounts.

However, if you’re on the hunt for a next-gen console, it’s worth bearing in mind that ongoing stock shortages have limited the availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This situation was caused by a global semiconductor shortage and is likely to take a while to resolve. This means that for some consoles, availability is the issue at hand rather than pricing. However – if you can get hold of one – there’s still no shortage of games and accessories.

Don’t lose hope either – if you are on the hunt for a console – there are one or two interesting alternatives on the market, and we regularly update our PS5 stock page to give you the best chance of bagging Sony’s next-gen console.

Nintendo

Should you wait for Black Friday to buy new games, consoles and accessories?

Ultimately, this depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a new PS5 or Xbox Series X, it’s a question of buying when there is stock. If it’s games, gaming chairs, displays and other accessories you’re looking for, then Black Friday could be a brilliant opportunity for a discount.

When can you expect to see games on sale for Black Friday this year?

The seasonal sales are approaching, and this year the big day falls on the 26th of November. Sales then run through until Cyber Monday 2021.

However, because of the competitive nature of the sales, we’re likely to see some discounts offered before Black Friday itself. Retailers will be keen to offer discounts in order to attract attention to their sites and away from competitors.

Best gaming deals right now

The price slashing has already started. Here’s a selection of the best deals available right now across games, consoles and peripherals.

One of the stand-out discounts right now is a lower price on Deathloop. The hit game is one of the stand-out titles of next-gen gaming so far and has received five stars in our review. Read our full Deathloop review for more on the game, and follow the links below for purchase information.

How to get good gaming deals this Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Don't rely on one site or retailer. This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase.

Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you're getting a good deal.

Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings.

Check social media. Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

Sign up for our newsletter! Sign up below, and we'll keep you up to date with the latest deals throughout the sales period.

Black Friday gaming deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year we saw deals across a wide range of games and accessories. There were reductions on blockbuster titles like Doom Eternal – reduced to £16.99 – and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which was reduced to £5 on gog.com.

There was also a fantastic discount on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, with a 12-month subscription reduced to £32.85 on ShopTo.

