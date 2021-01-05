Bridgerton soundtrack – all the songs from the Netflix period drama

For those who prefer their period dramas a little less buttoned up, Netflix’s Regency-era adaptation Bridgerton proved the perfect festive viewing over Christmas.

The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), a proclaimed beauty and the eldest daughter of the wealthy and exclusive Bridgerton family.

While her debut at court proves a triumph, the combination of an over-protective brother and the arrival of a competing debutante puts a dampener on Daphne’s first season – that is, until she strikes an unconventional deal with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Bridgerton was praised for its bingeable storylines, lush settings – and its soundtrack, which includes instrumental versions of well-known pop songs that often mirrored the events of the series.

The series features plenty of recognisable hits, from Ariana Grande’s 2018 track thank u, next, to songs by the likes of Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift– read on for the full soundtrack.

thank u, next

Original by: Ariana Grande

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

Girls Like You

Original by: Maroon 5

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

In My Blood

Original by: Shawn Mendes

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

bad guy

Original by: Billie Eilish

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

Strange (feat. Hillary Smith)

Original by: Celeste

Performed by: Kris Bowers

Wildest Dreams

Original by: Taylor Swift

Performed by: Duomo

The show also features an original score by Kris Bowers. From “Call Me Simon” and “The Duel” to “Flawless My Dear,” the song titles correlate to key moments in the series, including Daphne’s successful presentation at court and meeting with Queen Charlotte.

Flawless My Dear

The Latest Whistledown

We Could Form An Attachment

Shock and Delight

Simon and Lady Danbury

What Women Do Best

Call Me Simon

Sommerset House

When You Are Alone

Feeling Exceptional

What You Saw Was A Lie

The Duel

A Love Based on Friendship

All is Fair in Love and War

Miserable Together, Happy Apart

Come With Me

One Last Dance

Love is A Choice

A Grand Finish

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.