Max and Stacey should get married, says EastEnders star Jake Wood

EastEnders star Jake Wood has revealed that he’d like see his character Max Branning get married to former lover Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Advertisement

“I’ve always thought that Max and Stacey could have a future together. They’re two really damaged characters who have a lot of history. And I’d be really excited to see them gets married,” Wood told RadioTimes.com. “It’d be so dysfunctional but interesting to watch. And, on a personal level, I also love working with Lacey Turner, so that would be a treat for me.”

Max and Stacey were last seen rekindling their on-off romance at Christmas, but will be back in each other’s orbit next week when relations between the Brannings sours. The upcoming drama will see the accusations fly after Max discovers that current wife Rainie recently cheated with his brother Jack. Fearing that he’s about to lose the custody fight for baby Abi, Max seeks help and advice from Stacey.

“Max and Stacey will always be there for each other,” Wood added. “When it all goes wrong with Rainie, Max does end up back at Stacey’s for a couple of nights. They’ll always gravitate towards each other because there’s that rich, complicated history. They work incredibly well together as characters, so perhaps they should get together and see what happens.”

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) to make a comeback?

With rumours circulating that new EastEnders boss Kate Oates is about to bring some old faces back to Albert Square, Wood stated that he’d very much approve of Jacqueline Jossa – who played Max’s daughter Lauren – making a comeback. Lauren was last seen on screen in February, but was recently revealed to be living in New Zealand. Wood, however, hopes that the character will eventually find her way back to Walford:

“I think Jac is a fantastic actor and great asset to the show. I always thought she would come back one day – she’s also a good mate, so that’d be great. When EastEnders works well, it’s a combination of well-established characters who people have to know over the years and new people too. There’s always space for returnees as well as new families.

“And it’ll be the job of our new producer Kate Oates to get that balance right. She’s done fantastic work at Coronation Street, so we’re all very excited to see her bring some of that amazing drama to Albert Square.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.