Just a couple of months before the release of Emerald Fennell’s new big screen take on Wuthering Heights, it has now been confirmed that a spin-off audio drama is on the way to Audible.

The new project, called Heathcliff, will see Peaky Blinders and Bad Sisters star Daryl McCormack take on the title role, and will look at Heathcliff's origins in what has been described as a "feverish re-imagining of literature's most infamous romantic villain".

The drama has been written by Gracie Oddie-James, directed by Mahalia Belo, and produced by the same team behind Audible’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice earlier this year.

The synopsis for Heathcliff says: "Before his descent into monstrous revenge, there were three missing years; a time of possibility, freedom and a different kind of love."

Daryl McCormack. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

The synopsis continues: "With Cathy’s rejection burning hot in his ears, Heathcliff flees the moors and arrives in London, seeking distraction and oblivion. There he is rescued by Sir Francis Barber, the Black adopted son of Samuel Johnson who urges him to forge his own path.

"Along the way he meets the reckless gambler, Lord Montgomery and the beautiful courtesan Rhoda Pascal, and begins to chart a path towards fortune, and belonging.

"In growing closer to Rhoda, he starts to untangle the mystery of who he is, but Cathy's ghostly presence, calling to him like a siren song, draws him ever back to his own dark nature, and the bewildering memories of Wuthering Heights."

Alongside McCormack, who has recently been seen in Wake Up Dead Man, the audio drama will also feature Oddie-James in a voice role, along with Arinzé Kene (The Pass), Charlie Rowe (Slow Horses), Sagar Radia (Industry), Raffey Cassidy (The Brutalist) and Tanya Moodie (Silo).

McCormack said in a statement: "Heathcliff is one of the most complex and interesting individuals in literature, which made this such an intriguing role to play.

"This original story follows him on his missing years and his journey of self-discovery and internal redemption, which I think will allow the listener to have compassion for him despite his flaws. He truly is the epitome of an anti-hero, and in our Heathcliff, I think your heart may break for him."

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Regional Content Europe at Audible, added: "We know that Audible listeners around the world love classic literature and Wuthering Heights needs no introduction. Heathcliff is such an iconic character and by exploring his roots, and those three missing years, we’re excited to give listeners a different perspective on his story."

Heathcliff will be available to purchase and listen to at www.audible.co.uk.

