Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week: who is top of the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week: who is top of the leaderboard?

Follow along with our LIVE score updates for Strictly's spooktacular Halloween Week

Strictly logo

Who will provide ghoulish delight on Saturday night and who will haunt the bottom of the leaderboard? Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Week will be full of spectacular costumes (here’s a sneak peek) and spooky dances (here’s the Halloween Week song and dance list).

Advertisement

It was entertainer Brian Conley who lost out in the dance off to Simon Rimmer last weekend – leaving just 11 celebrities still in the competition.

>> Look back at the leaderboards from week one,  week twoweek three, week four and week five of Strictly <<

Advertisement

We’ll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – Halloween Week

Tags

Latest news

Peter Capaldi and David Bradley in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

David Bradley says he’d “bite their hand off” if the BBC asked him to do more Doctor Who

Eleven eating Eggos in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

What happened in Stranger Things? Here’s how season one ended

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

118512
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(HBO/BBC, TL)

Emilia Clarke sent Strictly’s Susan Calman a perfect good luck message

Strictly Come Dancing's Tommy Blaize

Singer Tommy Blaize reveals the secrets behind the music on Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Here’s a sneaky spooky peek at some of the Strictly Come Dancing outfits for Halloween Week

AJ Pritchard on Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard’s back in the land of the living for Strictly Halloween Week

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more