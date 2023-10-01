Most Olympic sports that use a knockout format often use a third-place match to decide who wins a bronze medal.

Considering the third-place play-off is the difference between leaving an Olympics with or without a medal, it’s still taken very seriously by those involved.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how the third-place play-off works at the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Is there a third-place play-off in the Rugby World Cup?

The Rugby World Cup does indeed have its own third-place play-off, and is termed as the ‘Bronze Final’.

At the 2019 tournament, the game was between New Zealand and Wales, who lost to England and South Africa respectively. The All Blacks won that game, ensuring they came third and Wales came fourth.

Wales also came fourth in the 2011 world cup, losing to Australia in the Bronze Final. Wales have won the Bronze Final once, beating Australia in 1987, the first world cup.

England, who won the tournament in 2003 and have reached the final four times, have only played in the Bronze Final once, losing to France in 1995.

When is the third-place play-off?

The third-place play-off, or ‘Bronze Final’, will take place between the two semi-finalists who lost their respective semi-finals.

The match will take place at 8pm on Friday 27th October 2023, just one day before the final.

Whilst it’s seen as a consolation match by some, and often gives the winner little relief, it’s no doubt going to be an entertaining game between two majorly strong sides.

With France, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland all favourites to win the tournament outright, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we get to watch two of those sides square off in the Bronze Final on the 27th.

Where is the Rugby World Cup 2023 third-place play-off held?

This year, the match will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, where the final and most of the other knockout games will be played.

Even if the game offers little celebration to the two sides participating in, it remains an excellent opportunity to see some great rugby and take in the world cup before it’s culmination the next day.

