Which teams are left in the Rugby World Cup 2023?
Your guide to the teams left in the Rugby World Cup 2023 as the competition heats up.
The Rugby World Cup is ready to sift the wheat from the chaff in the final round of pool stage encounters.
Three teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals – New Zealand, Wales and England – while a bunch of other elite nations are on the verge of joining them.
Each pool boasts its own intrigue with a three-way scramble between South Africa, Ireland and Scotland in Pool B, and Fiji on the verge of dispatching Australia from Pool C.
There's plenty going on, and we round up the teams still in the hunt for glory in France, knowing only two teams per pool can advance.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to which teams are left in the Rugby World Cup 2023.
Read more RWC guides and explainers: Rugby World Cup TV coverage | Rugby World Cup fixtures | Rugby World Cup radio coverage | Rugby World Cup presenters and commentators | Bonus points explained
Which teams are left in the Rugby World Cup 2023?
As of 3pm, Friday 6th October, 13 teams remain in the hunt for progression to the knockout rounds. This tally will be reduced to eight by the end of the weekend.
Three teams (in bold) have officially qualified for the quarter-finals, while five more teams will be aiming to join them very soon.
Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy
Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland
Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji
Pool D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.