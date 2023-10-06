Each pool boasts its own intrigue with a three-way scramble between South Africa, Ireland and Scotland in Pool B, and Fiji on the verge of dispatching Australia from Pool C.

There's plenty going on, and we round up the teams still in the hunt for glory in France, knowing only two teams per pool can advance.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to which teams are left in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Which teams are left in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

As of 3pm, Friday 6th October, 13 teams remain in the hunt for progression to the knockout rounds. This tally will be reduced to eight by the end of the weekend.

Three teams (in bold) have officially qualified for the quarter-finals, while five more teams will be aiming to join them very soon.

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji

Pool D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa

