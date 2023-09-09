The 2019 final saw England justly tossed aside by South Africa, who rampaged their way to a 32-12 victory in Japan.

While England have fallen since that fateful evening in Yokohama, reigning champions South Africa remain a solid pick to defend their title.

Host nation France and Six Nations champions Ireland are also expected to contend at the top, while New Zealand are the most likely side from the Oceanic elite to compete in the business end of the tournament – not that anyone should rule out Australia just yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup final in 2023, including the kick-off time and the stadium.

Read more RWC guides and explainers: Rugby World Cup TV coverage | Rugby World Cup fixtures | Rugby World Cup radio coverage | Rugby World Cup presenters and commentators | Bonus points explained | Who has won most RWC titles?

When is the Rugby World Cup final 2023?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 final will be played on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Rugby World Cup final kick-off time

The Rugby World Cup 2023 final will kick off at 8pm UK time, which is 9pm local time in France.

Rugby World Cup final stadium

The Rugby World Cup final will be hosted at the Stade de France, home of the French international rugby union and football teams, as well as a variety of big sporting occasions.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup final on TV and live stream

The Rugby World Cup final will be shown live on ITV1.

The game will also be available to watch on ITVX so you don't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones meaning you never have to miss a moment.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.