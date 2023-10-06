Pool D remains alive and kicking with three teams battling for second place behind the already-qualified England.

A number of teams are already packing up their cases for the journey home, but who will they spot in the departure lounge on Sunday evening?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to which teams have been eliminated from the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Which teams have been knocked out of Rugby World Cup 2023?

As of 3pm on Friday 6th October, seven teams have been formally eliminated from proceedings ahead of the final weekend of pool stage matches.

A further five teams will join them on planes home after the next batch of matches.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the Rugby World Cup 2023 at the time of writing.

Pool A: Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Georgia, Portugal

Pool D: Chile

