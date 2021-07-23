The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sport
  4. Viewers think Graham Norton should be commentating on the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Viewers think Graham Norton should be commentating on the Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Olympics opening ceremony kicked off earlier today.

Eurovision host Graham Norton

Published:

Viewers are already convinced that the Olympics 2020 coverage could do with one additional ingredient: Graham Norton’s commentating.

Advertisement

The Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony began earlier today in Tokyo, and viewers soon took to Twitter to demand that Norton, who provides the acerbic commentary for British viewers watching Eurovision, should join the commentary box.

The talk show host last provided the BBC commentary for the Eurovision 2021 final, during which he made quips about everything from the outsized props to the cameo from the ‘Play Jaja Ding Dong guy’.

“What the Opening Ceremony is needing right now is some Graham Norton commentary,” wrote one viewer earlier today.

“I know there’s a certain amount of tact and diplomacy expected, but I really want an alternative Graham Norton/Joan Rivers style commentary for these opening ceremonies,” read one post.

One viewer added that Norton’s absence from the commentary box “confused” them, and that it “seems like an oversight on the part of the BBC”.

Another tweet agreeing that Norton should provide the Olympics commentary garnered over 300 likes.

“Graham Norton should do commentary on the Olympics and remind people you can’t vote for each country by text because its not Eurovision,” joked another viewer.

Looking for more Olympics coverage? You can also check out our guide to the Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.

Radio Times Olympics Special issue is on sale now. Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.

Tags

All about Olympics

Eurovision host Graham Norton
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb (6)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95!

Get offer