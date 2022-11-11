A run of four wins in five games in all competitions has brought the good feeling back at the King Power Stadium and helped the Foxes climb to 14th in the table ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham United.

Brendan Rodgers may well feel that the World Cup break is set to come at the worst possible time for Leicester City, who have been back near their best in recent weeks.

The pair sit level on points but it's the visitors that have all the momentum ahead of their meeting at the London Stadium.

David Moyes's side have come unstuck a little recently – suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Man Utd and Crystal Palace before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Blackburn.

Indeed, the Scot may feel that the upcoming break will provide his squad with a chance to regroup and then kick on when the schedule resumes in late December.

Due to the Europa Conference League, the Hammers have played a lot of football over the past few months, but they'll have to navigate a tricky visit from Leicester before they get their well-earned rest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Leicester?

West Ham v Leicester will take place on Saturday 12 November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Newcastle v Chelsea.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Leicester live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Leicester team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

West Ham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (21/20) Draw (12/5) Leicester (27/10)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Leicester

West Ham and Leicester have been the best of the rest in the Premier League in recent years, but the opening months of the season have not played out how either club will have hoped.

They're only separated by goal difference ahead of the World Cup break but it's the Foxes with all the momentum and that could just tell here.

James Maddison will be flying high after finding out he's on the plane for Qatar 2022, so we can expect some fireworks from one of the Premier League's form players.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Leicester (14/1 at bet365)

