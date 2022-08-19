Moyes did not hold back in his criticism of his players, describing the defending against Nottingham Forest as "rotten to the core", and will be desperate to see a response when they host Brighton at the London Stadium on Sunday.

David Moyes has urged his West Ham players to "play better, defend better, and score better" after they slipped to a second consecutive defeat with a 1-0 loss at the City Ground last weekend.

The Seagulls look primed to take advantage of West Ham's sluggish start to the new campaign as they'll arrive in east London unbeaten thanks to a draw with Newcastle and a 2-1 victory over crisis-club Man Utd.

Add to that the fact that Sunday's game is bookended by West Ham's two-legged Europa League play-off against Viborg and things look even more testing for the hosts.

Graham Potter will have ambitions of challenging the Hammers for one of the European spots this season so a victory this weekend would help emphasise their credentials.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brighton?

West Ham v Brighton will take place on Sunday 21st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Brighton team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Cornet; Scamacca

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Gross, Welbeck, Lallana

West Ham v Brighton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (5/4) Draw (12/5) Brighton (11/5)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Brighton

Playing Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, while you're searching for form is far from ideal but that's the position that Moyes and his side find themselves in.

Potter, meanwhile, will be tempted to stick with the same starting XI that earned him a draw against Newcastle and a victory against Man Utd.

West Ham have added depth to their squad this summer but it's been a bit of a frenzied start to the season for them and their Premier League woes may well continue on Sunday.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-1 Brighton (10/1 at bet365)

