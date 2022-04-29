The Gunners are the side in possession after beating Chelsea and Manchester United in quick succession but as Tottenham play earlier on Sunday, they may kick off the game at the London Stadium down in fifth.

Top four may be out of reach for West Ham United but their game against Arsenal as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule means they could still have a say in who finishes in that much-coveted final Champions League qualification spot.

They're two points above their North London rivals but cannot take their foot off the gas with five games still to play.

The Hammers, meanwhile, can be forgiven if Sunday's game is not their top priority.

It comes between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, which naturally will take precedence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Leicester.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Rice, Cresswell; Coufal, Kral, Noble, Masuaku; Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe; Nketiah

Our prediction: West Ham v Arsenal

Arsenal were a little fortunate to come away from last weekend's game against Man Utd with the three points and with West Ham likely to focus on the Europa League tie that sandwiches Sunday's fixture, it seems their luck may well continue.

A Gunners' side high in confidence and a weakened Hammers XI, which may have Declan Rice at centre-back due to the injury crisis at the position and Craig Dawson's suspension, point in the direction of an away win.

Results are more important than performances at this point in the season and Arsenal have proven they know how to get them over the past week and a half.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365).

