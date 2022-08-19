Their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last Sunday was a modern classic – a fiery London derby packed with controversy and capped off with a late Harry Kane equaliser – but Conte's heated handshake with Thomas Tuchel earned him a red card and means he'll be absent from the sidelines at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham host Wolves in the first game of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule as Antonio Conte's side look to build on a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

His Spurs team were not at their destructive best against Chelsea but showed a fire and grit that has been lacking at the club in recent years.

They'll want to have far more control when they welcome Wolves to north London for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, though, and will be keen to capitalise on the visitors' slow start to the new season.

Bruno Lage's debut campaign at the helm was hugely impressive but they've taken just one point from their opening two games against Leeds United and Fulham.

Wolves won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in February but Spurs have come on leaps and bounds since then and the same cannot be said for Lage's side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Wolves?

Tottenham v Wolves will take place on Saturday 20th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Wolves will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool.

Tottenham v Wolves team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentacur, Højbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves predicted XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Alt-Nouri; Neves, Dendoncker; Gibbs-White, Podence, Guedes; Neto

What TV channel is Tottenham v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Wolves

Tottenham were second best against Chelsea last weekend and rode their luck, but the steel they showed to battle for a point was certainly encouraging.

They will expect to be in the ascendancy against a Wolves team that are still going through the gears at the start of a new campaign.

Even without Conte in the dugout, it would be a surprise not to see his side get back to winning ways.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

