The Italian coach is a renowned winner, and ending Spurs's long wait for silverware will be his top priority this season. Daniel Levy has shown faith in Conte by backing him in the transfer market – with the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, and Djed Spence joining the club – so it is time for him and his players to repay that trust.

Expectations are high at Tottenham after an impressive summer transfer window, and Antonio Conte's side will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home in north London with Southampton the visitors.

Whether they can realistically challenge Man City and Liverpool for the title is unclear but their aspirations will be to battle for every piece of silverware they can – including the Champions League after their fourth-place finish last term.

They won't want to look too far ahead though and for the time being, their full focus will be on the visit from Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints have focussed on youth in the summer transfer window, drafting in a host of exciting up-and-coming talent, but it remains to be seen who beyond Joe Aribo will be deemed ready to feature from the off.

They appear to be hoping that continuity can be the key to success despite a sluggish finish to the campaign that saw them win just one of their last 12 Premier League games in 2021/22.

But a new season will bring renewed hope and Ralph Hasenhüttl's side will have fond memories of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after their dramatic victory back in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Southampton?

Tottenham v Southampton will take place on Saturday 6th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Everton v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Tottenham v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Tottenham v Southampton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Djed Spence, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentacur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Southampton predicted XI: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud; Adam Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Joe Aribo; Che Adams.

Tottenham v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (4/11) Draw (17/4) Southampton (13/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Southampton

This could be a huge season for Tottenham. Conte has been backed in the summer window and anything less than a piece of silverware surely has to be viewed as a disappointment.

We'll get our first glimpse of how realistic those expectations are on Saturday and the Spurs coach will want his team to fly out of the blocks.

The end of the 2021/22 campaign could not come soon enough for Southampton but the summer break should have done them a lot of favours.

Whether that is enough to help them come away from a tough opening fixture with anything remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Southampton (13/2 at bet365)

