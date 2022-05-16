Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate to win as they look to keep their Premier League title hopes alive in their penultimate game of the season.

All eyes will be on St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night as Southampton host Liverpool as part of the midweek Premier League TV schedule .

They're playing catch-up after their FA Cup final victory against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory against the Saints at Anfield in November but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will be determined to give a better showing of themselves this time, in what is their last home game of the season.

Southampton beat the Reds on the South Coast last year and Hasenhuttl would surely love to get the better of his good friend in the opposite dugout once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Liverpool?

Southampton v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Aston Villa v Burnley on Thursday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Liverpool team news

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Armstrong, Broja

Liverpool predicted XI:

Southampton v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Liverpool

Klopp needs his 'Mentality Monsters' to go to the well once again on Tuesday night, in what is a must-win game for the Reds.

They came unstuck at St Mary's last year and need to learn their lessons from that defeat, which they looked to have done when they brushed the Saints aside at Anfield.

All the pressure is on Liverpool but as their coach has often suggested this term, that brings out the best in them.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (11/1 at bet365)

