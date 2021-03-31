What channel is Scotland v Faroe Islands World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland will hope to put three points on the board to wrap up a solid, if unspectacular, international break when they face Faroe Islands this evening in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Boss Steve Clarke has made his team hard to beat since taking charge, but a run of four games without a win may be a cause for some concern ahead of a big summer.

Scotland have recorded draws against Austria and Israel so far during this current break and will expect a win over their inferior opponents tonight.

Clarke will lead his men into Euro 2020 in June, including a tussle with England at Wembley, and will hope to make the most of every minute on the field before then.

Faroe Islands were defeated by Austria before claiming a point against Moldova in their last outing and will hope to upset the odds here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Faroe Islands on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Faroe Islands on TV?

Scotland v Faroe Islands will take place on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Faroe Islands will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including England v Poland on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Scotland v Faroe Islands on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Faroe Islands online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Scotland v Faroe Islands team news

Scotland predicted XI: Marshall, Gallagher, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, Christie, McTominay, McGinn, Robertson, Adams, Fraser.

France predicted XI: Nielsen, Rolantsson, Faero, Nattestad, Davidsen, S. Vatnhamar, G. Vatnhamar, Hansson, B. Olsen, Edmundsson, K. Olsen.

Scotland v Faroe Islands odds

Our prediction: Scotland v Faroe Islands

This should be a routine win for Scotland, especially if they boast ambitions of qualifying for major tournaments in back-to-back years.

Seizing a point from Austria means Scotland are still within touching distance of the group leaders at this early stage, but they will need consistent results to keep pace.

A number of Premier League stars run through the Scotland squad and if their heads are in the game, they should stroll this one.

Our prediction: Scotland 3-0 Faroe Islands (11/2 at bet365)

