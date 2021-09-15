What channel is Rennes v Tottenham Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham begin their Europa Conference League group stage journey with an excursion to France to face Rennes.

Spurs overcame Pacos Ferreira in the play-off round to progress into the group stages of the competition’s inaugural edition.

Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to use the third-tier competition – which is placed below the Champions League and Europa League – as a testing ground for younger stars and fringe players.

However, building up a winning mentality could be crucial for Spurs this term as they seek to battle through a potentially turbulent season to claim a top six position in the Premier League.

Santo’s appointment and uncertainty over Harry Kane’s future threatened to upset the applecart but a solid start to the season has calmed fears around north London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Rennes v Tottenham?

Rennes v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Rennes v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, including Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham.

What TV channel is Rennes v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Rennes v Tottenham online

Rennes v Tottenham team news

Rennes predicted XI: Salin; Traore, Aguerd, Bade, Truffert; Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Doherty, Rodon, Tanganga, Davies; Skipp, Ndombele, Winks; Clarke, Lucas, Gil

Rennes v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Rennes v Tottenham

This won’t be an easy or straightforward clash for Spurs by any stretch of the imagination.

The competition may not boast credibility or prestige just yet, but there are some awkward teams waiting to cause upsets and Spurs must be wary of Rennes.

A rotated XI should still have enough firepower and resilience to come out of this unscathed, but Rennes will see this is as a big opportunity to capitalise.

Our prediction: Rennes 1-1 Tottenham (11/2 at bet365)

