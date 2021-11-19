What channel is Rangers v Hibernian Scottish League Cup semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers begin life under Giovanni van Bronkhorst with a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Hibernian this weekend.

Advertisement

The former Dutch star – who made 73 appearances for the Gers between 1998 and 2001 – has taken over from Steven Gerrard who departed for Aston Villa prior to the international break.

Van Bronkhorst’s appointment has been met with positive approval and he can take a huge step towards boosting his appeal by booking a place in a cup final on his debut weekend in charge.

Hibs won’t make life easy for Rangers though. Jack Ross’ men were riding high near the top before a recent run of poor form and will be determined to put up a stern fight against the league leaders.

They were knocked out of the semi-finals in the last edition of the tournament by eventual champions St Johnstone and will be determined to avoid the same fate this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hibernian on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Rangers v Hibernian on TV?

Rangers v Hibernian will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Hibernian will kick off at 4pm.

The other Scottish League Cup semi-final will take place between Celtic and St Johnstone at 5:15pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hibernian on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 3:15pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Rangers v Hibernian online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Rangers v Hibernian team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Aribo, Lundstram, Bacuna; Kent, Sakala, Hagi

Hibernian predicted XI: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Boyle, Doyle-Hayes, Gogic, Newell, Murphy; Nisbet

Rangers v Hibernian odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (9/20) Draw (16/5) Hibernian (6/1)*

For all the latest Scottish League Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rangers v Hibernian

Rangers have made a popular managerial appointment that should somewhat cushion the blow of losing a fan-favourite boss.

Victory here would galvanise the squad, club and fans behind Van Bronkhorst and would provide a perfect start for the new man.

Hibs started the season in strong shape but four defeats in their last four Scottish Premiership outings shows they’re wobbling and Rangers will hope to exploit their situation.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-0 Hibernian (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.